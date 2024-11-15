Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Nick Bosa misses a 2nd practice ahead of 49ers-Seahawks game

Nov 14, 2024, 4:04 PM

Nick Bosa Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

Nick Bosa of the 49ers pressures Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith on Dec. 15, 2022. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)





BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has thrived against the Seattle Seahawks, with 8 1/2 sacks in his last seven regular-season games against the Seahawks. But he likely won’t be at 100% on Sunday after injuring his hip in practice last week.

Bosa gutted it through a 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, making a key sack in the fourth quarter.

“It’s probably the worst thing I’ve had to play through,” he said. “But, hopefully, I’m able to rest it up this week and get back out there.”

Bosa sat out practice Thursday for the second straight day.

The four-time Pro Bowler made news recently when he wore a hat with a pro-Donald Trump message during a postgame television interview. That earned Bosa a fine of $11,255 from the NFL for violating the league’s uniform and equipment rules for wearing a hat that contained a personal message, according to a person familiar with the matter who told The Associated Press last week.

Bosa crashed a television interview that included quarterback Brock Purdy during NBC’s postgame coverage of the Niners’ win over the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 27. Bosa pointed to a message on his white hat that read “Make America Great Again” in support of Trump’s candidacy for president.

The Seattle Seahawks (4-5) visit the San Francisco 49ers (5-4) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., in a 1:05 p.m. game Sunday that will be key to the division race in the NFC West. Radio coverage will be carried on Seattle Sports beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday with the pregame show. Click here for details on how to hear Seahawks radio broadcasts from Seattle Sports.

Seattle Sports staff made contributions to this post.



