UW HUSKIES

Preview: UW Huskies look to clinch bowl eligibility vs UCLA

Nov 14, 2024, 12:22 PM

UW Huskies QB Demond Williams Jr. is tackled by Penn State's Jaylen Reed on Nov. 9, 2024. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UW HUSKIES (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) vs. UCLA (4-5, 3-4 Big Ten)

6 p.m. Friday

TV: FOX
Series record: UCLA leads 42-32-2.

What’s at stake?

With a victory over the Bruins, the Huskies would clinch bowl eligibility. This would seem to be the Huskies best shot at securing a postseason berth, with No. 1 ranked Oregon looming in the regular season finale next week. UCLA is also playing for bowl eligibility and needs to win two of its final three games to get to six wins. The Bruins play USC next week.

UW Huskies-UCLA Bruins key matchup

UCLA run defense vs. Jonah Coleman. The Bruins’ run defense is allowing an average of 98.1 rushing yards per game, third-best in the Big Ten. Coleman, meanwhile, is averaging 6 yards a carry, and has the conference’s fourth-most yards on the ground this season, with 913. Coleman is 19th in the country in rushing yards, while UCLA’s run defense ranks seventh.

Players to watch

UCLA: LB Carson Schwesinger was named the Big Ten defensive player of the week after hauling in two interceptions and making seven tackles in the Bruins’ 20-17 win over Iowa on Saturday. Schwesinger leads the Big Ten with 10.2 total tackles per game, and has 6.2 solo tackles per game, and 92 total tackles this season.

UW Huskies: Freshman QB Demond Williams Jr. has gotten playing time in every game this season in relief of fifth-year senior Will Rogers, and played the entire second half in the Huskies’ blowout loss last week to Penn State. It’s clear that head coach Jedd Fisch sees the speedy Williams as the quarterback of the future for the Huskies, and if things devolve into a blowout for either team on Friday, Williams will likely see extended snaps.

Facts & figures

Washington has won 19 consecutive home games, the longest home win streak in modern school history. … Washington ranks No. 3 in FBS in passing yards allowed, No. 5 in pass efficiency defense, No. 19 in total defense, and No. 27 in scoring defense. Washington receiver Denzel Boston is tied for the Big Ten lead and is No. 6 (tied) in FBS with nine touchdown receptions. … The Bruins enter the game with a three-game winning streak, all against Big Ten teams. … Quarterback Ethan Garbers completed 21 of 34 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns in win against Iowa, his fourth multi-touchdown game of the season, and ninth of his career.

