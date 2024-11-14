SEATTLE (AP) — Great Osobor and DJ Davis each scored 18 points and the UW Huskies rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat Seattle Pacific 77-62 on Wednesday night.

Osobor added eight rebounds and a career-high seven steals. He is the first Big Ten player since 2002 with 18 points, eight rebounds and seven steals in a game.

Davis made 4 of 7 3-pointers and scored 16 points in the second half for Washington (2-1). Tyler Harris scored 11 of his 13 points after the break for the Huskies and also set career highs with four blocks and four steals.

Jaxon Nap scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Seattle Pacific, which led 38-27 at halftime. Julian Mora added 11 points for the Falcons.

The Huskies are 11-0 in the series.

