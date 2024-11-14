Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

UW Huskies rally from 11-point deficit to beat Seattle Pacific

Nov 13, 2024, 11:13 PM | Updated: Nov 14, 2024, 10:02 am

UW Huskies Tyler Harris SPU Seattle Pacific...

Tyler Harris of the UW Huskies dunks against Seattle Pacific on Nov. 13, 2024. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Great Osobor and DJ Davis each scored 18 points and the UW Huskies rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat Seattle Pacific 77-62 on Wednesday night.

UW Huskies 77, Seattle Pacific 62: Box score

Osobor added eight rebounds and a career-high seven steals. He is the first Big Ten player since 2002 with 18 points, eight rebounds and seven steals in a game.

YouTube video

Davis made 4 of 7 3-pointers and scored 16 points in the second half for Washington (2-1). Tyler Harris scored 11 of his 13 points after the break for the Huskies and also set career highs with four blocks and four steals.

Jaxon Nap scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Seattle Pacific, which led 38-27 at halftime. Julian Mora added 11 points for the Falcons.

The Huskies are 11-0 in the series.

Last time: UW Huskies suffer first defeat of Sprinkle era

UW Huskies

UW Huskies Demond Williams Jr....

The Associated Press

Preview: UW Huskies look to clinch bowl eligibility vs UCLA

With a UW Huskies victory over the UCLA Bruins, Washington would clinch bowl eligibility ahead of their last chance against No. 1 Oregon.

11 hours ago

UW Huskies Kamren Fabiculanan...

Christian Caple

Caple: Ahead of home finale, what have UW Huskies’ seniors learned?

An eclectic group of UW Huskies seniors will play at Husky Stadium for the final time. What do they know now that they wish they'd known at the start of their careers?

12 hours ago

UW Huskies Tyler Harris SPU Seattle Pacific...

The Associated Press

UW Huskies rally from 11-point deficit to beat Seattle Pacific

Great Osobor and DJ Davis each scored 18 points and the UW Huskies rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat Seattle Pacific 77-62.

1 day ago

WSU Cougars Kris Hutson UW Huskies Ephesians Prysock 2024 Apple Cup...

Cameron Van Til

Mid-November bowl projections for WSU Cougars and UW Huskies

With just a few weeks left in the regular season, here's a look at where the WSU Cougars and UW Huskies land in various bowl projections.

1 day ago

UW Huskies UCLA DeShaun Foster coach Bruins...

Dan Greenspan

Surging UCLA rides revived run attack into game at UW Huskies

After three straight wins, UCLA has found itself starting to turn around what looked like a lost year going into a Friday road game against the UW Huskies.

1 day ago

UW Huskies uniforms blackout black all Cade Otton...

Brent Stecker

UW Huskies breaking out new twist with ‘blackout’ game uniforms

For the first time in four years, the UW Huskies will break out all-black uniforms for a "blackout" game on Friday night against UCLA.

3 days ago

UW Huskies rally from 11-point deficit to beat Seattle Pacific