Mid-November bowl projections for WSU Cougars and UW Huskies

With just a few weeks left in college football’s regular season, here’s a look at where the WSU Cougars and UW Huskies are landing in various bowl projections.

Washington State (8-1) has already reached bowl eligibility and still has an outside shot at the College Football Playoff, while Washington (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) still needs one more win to qualify for a bowl game.

NOTE: Even though the old Pac-12 collapsed and its teams are now scattered across four different conferences, the bowl tie-ins for those 12 teams remain the same for both this season and next season. The six Pac-12 bowl tie-ins are the Alamo Bowl, Holiday Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, Sun Bowl, LA Bowl and Independence Bowl.

WSU Cougars

Washington State has a strong chance of finishing 11-1, with its final three games at New Mexico (4-6), at Oregon State (4-5) and against Wyoming (2-7). According to ESPN Analytics, the Cougars have win probabilities of 82.5% against New Mexico 69.9% against Oregon State and 92.9% against Wyoming.

If the Cougs win out, they still have a slim chance at reaching the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. They currently sit at No. 18 in this week’s CFP rankings. However, their only path to the CFP would be to earn one of the seven at-large spots, which means they would need a lot of chaos to ensue in front of them.

Washington State’s most realistic postseason destination is San Antonio, with five of the six prognosticators below picking the Cougs to play in the Alamo Bowl.

• ALAMO BOWL vs. KANSAS STATE

Dec. 28 at Alamodome (San Antonio)

Predicted by: ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura

• ALAMO BOWL vs. KANSAS STATE

Dec. 28 at Alamodome (San Antonio)

Predicted by: ESPN’s Mark Schlabach

• ALAMO BOWL vs. KANSAS STATE

Dec. 28 at Alamodome (San Antonio)

Predicted by: USA TODAY’s Erick Smith

• ALAMO BOWL vs. KANSAS STATE

Dec. 28 at Alamodome (San Antonio)

Predicted by: Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan

• ALAMO BOWL vs. BYU

Dec. 28 at Alamodome (San Antonio)

Predicted by: The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy

• LAS VEGAS BOWL vs. ARKANSAS

Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

Predicted by: CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm

UW Huskies

Washington plays its last home game on Friday night against UCLA (4-5), then has a bye before traveling to Autzen Stadium to face No. 1 Oregon (10-0). That likely makes the UCLA matchup a do-or-die game for the Huskies’ bowl hopes, as it’d be an awfully tall task to upset to the top-ranked Ducks in Eugene. According to ESPN Analytics, Washington has a 64.6% win probability against UCLA and just a 10.6% win probability against Oregon.

• LAS VEGAS BOWL vs. TEXAS A&M

Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

Predicted by: The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy

• LA BOWL vs. UNLV

Dec. 18 at SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

Predicted by: USA TODAY’s Erick Smith

• INDEPENDENCE BOWL vs. CINCINNATI

Dec. 28 at Independence Stadium (Shreveport, La.)

Predicted by: ESPN’s Mark Schlabach

• INDEPENDENCE BOWL vs. TULANE

Dec. 28 at Independence Stadium (Shreveport, La.)

Predicted by: Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan

• INDEPENDENCE BOWL vs. ARMY

Dec. 28 at Independence Stadium (Shreveport, La.)

Predicted by: CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm

• NEW MEXICO BOWL vs. COLORADO STATE

Dec. 28 at University Stadium (Albuquerque, N.M.)

Predicted by: ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura

