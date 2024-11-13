Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah reacts to Seahawks cutting Tyrel Dodson

Nov 13, 2024, 1:36 PM | Updated: 1:40 pm

Seattle Seahawks Tyrel Dodson San Francisco 49ers 2024...

Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrel Dodson looks on prior to a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks made a stunning move on Monday with their decision to release starting inside linebacker and leading tackler Tyrel Dodson.

What Seahawks cutting Tyrel Dodson says about their LB situation

It was the second major shakeup to their linebacker corps in less than three weeks. On Oct. 23, Seattle sent starting inside linebacker Jerome Baker and a fourth-round draft pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for inside linebacker Ernest Jones IV. Dodson and Baker each signed one-year deals with the Seahawks in March, but are now both out the door just nine games into the season.

Those two decisions come in the wake of Seattle’s continued struggles on run defense. The Seahawks rank 26th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (139.4) and 27th in yards allowed per carry (4.8).

Since coming over in the trade, Jones has started each of the past two games for Seattle. With Dodson now gone, rookie fourth-round draft pick Tyrice Knight is expected to take over the other inside linebacker spot alongside Jones. Knight started two games earlier this season while Baker was sidelined with an injury.

During his weekly appearance Wednesday morning on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah was asked what message was signaled by the Seahawks releasing a starting linebacker midseason.

“Not good enough,” Jeremiah said. “Just what the standard is and (Dodson was) not good enough. And look, it’s early to be waving the white flag, but it also says, ‘We want to give opportunities to those that we think can be a part of this when we’re winning. When we’re a championship-caliber team, who are the guys on this team that are gonna be a member of that (championship-caliber) team?’

“And if you look at it and say, ‘OK, well this guy might be the best that we have right now, but he’s not gonna be good enough for us to be a championship-level team,’ (then) let’s get a look at some other guys and try and figure out who is gonna be on that roster.”

As Jeremiah stated, Dodson’s release clears the path for Knight to play regular snaps and gives the Seahawks an opportunity to see what they have in the rookie linebacker out of UTEP.

That then prompted former NFL quarterback Brock Huard to ask the question: Given the decision to prioritize a rookie draft pick over Dodson, is this a rebuilding year for Seattle under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald?

“I don’t think that was the intent (heading into the season),” Jeremiah said. “There’s a lot of veterans on this roster, a lot of good veteran players. And they’ve got some good young guys as well. But I think the intent was, ‘We’re gonna make changes (with) coaches and scheme and we’re gonna be a playoff team right now.’ I think that was where the expectation was. And they’ve shown glimpses of being that type of team.

“But I also think there’s the fact you’ve gotta adjust as you’re going throughout the year. And as you’re going throughout the year, you’re saying, ‘OK, well, maybe this isn’t a perfect marriage between the personnel that we have and the way that we want to play.’ So I think it’d be dumb to just continue rolling the same guys out there and not be realistic about where you are and say, ‘OK, let’s turn our eyes a little bit toward next year and to the future and let’s try to figure out exactly what we have here.'”

Listen to the full conversation with NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah at this link or in the audio player near the middle of this story. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on Seattle Seahawks

• The Seattle Seahawks’ next two games are what really matter
• Seahawks activate Abraham Lucas off PUP list, place OL on IR
• Seattle Seahawks are in a rebuild, whether they call it that or not
• Lefko: Seahawks at crossroads as a franchise, with Geno at the center
• 3 takes on 4 big questions about the Seahawks at midway point

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

Seattle Mariners 2024 pitching Luis Castillo George Kirby...

Mike Salk

Salk: It’s time for the Mariners to trade a pitcher – but which one?

Mike Salk has reached the point where he's saying the Seattle Mariners need to trade a pitcher for hitting. The answer of which one may be a surprise.

7 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: #Seahawks entering “MUST WIN” territory in Week 11 vs 49ers?

The Seahawks are heading to Santa Clara for a Week 11 matchup vs the #SF49ers and the words “rebuild” and “must-win” are being thrown around quite a bit. Listen to The Brock & Salk Show weekdays from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Seattle Sports 710 AM or on-demand wherever you listen to podcasts. —– […]

13 hours ago

Seattle Mariners 2B Nico Hoerner...

Zac Hereth

Two potential Mariners infield trade targets to watch

How San Francisco Giants first baseman Lamonte Wade Jr. and Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner would fit the Seattle Mariners.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Tyrel Dodson San Francisco 49ers 2024...

Cameron Van Til

NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah reacts to Seahawks cutting Tyrel Dodson

Are the Seattle Seahawks in a rebuilding year after releasing starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson? NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah gives his take.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks TE K'Keal Harry...

Zac Hereth

Huard: Why former first-rounder was worth a look from Seahawks

Former NFL quarterback Brock Huard weighs in on the Seattle Seahawks signing N'Keal Harry to their practice squad.

1 day ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah gives #Seahawks coach Macdonald mid-season grade

Is Daniel Jeremiah (@movethesticks) accurate in his assessment of Coach Macdonald and John Schneider at the halfway point of the Hawks season? Subscribe for more videos & visit SeattleSports.com for all your Seahawks coverage.

1 day ago

NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah reacts to Seahawks cutting Tyrel Dodson