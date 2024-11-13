The Seattle Seahawks took a flier on an intriguing former first-round pick on Monday, signing tight end N’Keal Harry to their practice squad.

Seattle Seahawks activate Abraham Lucas off PUP list, place OL on IR

Harry is a former Arizona State star wide receiver who was taken No. 32 overall in the 2019 NFL draft by the New England Patriots. However, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Harry has struggled to find his footing as a receiver in the NFL and made the move to tight end during minicamp with the Minnesota Vikings in June.

What exactly are the Seahawks getting in Harry? FOX football analyst and former NFL quarterback Brock Huard shared his thoughts on the signing Wednesday during his Blue 88 segment on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk.

“Being a former first-rounder and having some great measurables, it will be I think at least worth a look to see if we can get more dynamic play out of that position,” Huard said.

The big-bodied Harry was a dominant force in the college ranks and made an instant impact as a true freshman for the Sun Devils. He broke the program’s single-season freshman record with 58 receptions, which bested the previous mark of 56 set by former Seahawks tight end Zach Miller. He then posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons while earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors his sophomore and junior years.

Harry wasn’t able to develop into an impact receiver at the NFL level, though. He posted career highs with 33 receptions for 309 yards in his second season in New England in 2020, but hasn’t eclipsed 12 receptions or 184 yards in any of his other four seasons.

Harry appeared in nine games for the Vikings last season and didn’t record a reception or a target. The majority of his playing time came on special teams. He didn’t appear in a game this season before being cut on Oct. 21.

A lack of speed and explosiveness were the critiques about Harry coming out of college, which were factors in his move to tight end.

“I think N’Keal Harry looked at this and went, ‘Man, I just don’t have the twitch, the agility, whatever it is, it’s limiting me as a big receiver in this league. So let me put on a little more weight and be a H-back tight end and try to be one of these versatile guys,’” Huard said.

Harry provides the Seahawks some depth at tight end. Starter Noah Fant missed their Week 9 game against the Rams with a groin injury.

“I’ll be honest, I haven’t seen (Harry) really block. I don’t know if that is a component of it, but what you’re looking for is (a version of former UW Huskies tight end) Jack Westover,” Huard said. “What you’re looking for is what you hope to see more of from Noah Fant, who is so fast and on paper and so explosive and yet … you’d like to see a little more playmaking out of (him). So I think that’s what this is. This is a little look at: Can this guy bring some of that playmaking when we get him the ball? Can he break a tackle or is he gonna be just a get-what’s-there kind of guy”

Listen to the full conversation at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6-10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on Seattle Seahawks

• Seahawks are in a rebuild, whether they call it that or not

• The other change Huard expects Seahawks to make coming out of bye

• Inside the numbers of Seattle Seahawks WR JSN’s Year 2 leap

• 3 takes on 4 big questions about the Seahawks at midway point

• What Seahawks cutting Tyrel Dodson says about their LB situation

Follow @ZacHereth